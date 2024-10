CREDIT: MATLACHA AND PINE ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT

Matlacha and Pine Island Fire Control District crews began assessing Matlacha in the early hours of Thursday morning after Hurricane Milton began pushing further inland.

According to the Matlacha and Pine Island Fire Control District, they responded to multiple calls; among them was more than one structure fire.

Pictures from the fire district show a firefighter standing in the middle of a lawn. The firefighter is surrounded by splintered wood and what appear to be bits and pieces of buildings, while holding what looks like a flashlight. The firefighter is standing two or three steps from a home with a roof overcome by flames. The burning home looks as if it’s an enormous torch, lighting up the firefighter’s silhouette, nearby trees, mailboxes and debris in the darkness that stretches for miles.

The fire district posted other pictures showing more of the destruction left behind by Hurricane Milton. CREDIT: MATLACHA AND PINE ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT CREDIT: MATLACHA AND PINE ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT

Some of the pictures show debris beside the road and what appears to be broken and ripped-to-shred walls.

The fire district emphasizes staying off the roads in Matlacha since multiple power lines and poles are down.

The fire district says Matlacha is not accessible by car for the time being.