As Southwest Florida moves on from the effects of Hurricane Milton, some roads remain closed or tricky to navigate.

Below, you will find current confirmed information on road impacts caused by Milton.

Lee County

Though the Sanibel Causeway reopened at 2 p.m. Thursday to residents and business owners, Blind Pass Bridge will remain closed.

Crews are working tirelessly to repair the bridge, but there is no ETA yet on when it will reopen.

Reopened roads in Fort Myers:

Edison Bridge NB, Park Ave. at Second Street.

WB Beach Blvd./ First St. from Seaboard to Park Ave.

Dean Park roads and streets off McGregor Boulevard toward River are open to residents. However, there is still water on roadways.

The county has urged motorists to treat intersections without functioning signals or flashing signals with caution. It’s still too early to be on the road, but they said to keep this in mind for later in the day.

The town of Fort Myers Beach announced that the Matanzas Pass Bridge has reopened for residents and businesses.

According to the town of Fort Myers Beach, Pine Ridge Road is impassable.

The Fort Myers Police Department has identified multiple road hazards during their initial sweeps early Thursday morning.

They are encouraging residents to stay home until floodwaters recede and all roadways can be assessed. There are inoperable traffic signals and downed trees throughout the city.

Below are the affected roads, as of Thursday afternoon: CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department

Collier County

Naples experienced approximately six feet of storm surge Wednesday night. Many areas are impassable or difficult to navigate.

The southern portion of Gordon Drive is impassable or difficult to navigate. The county is urging residents to avoid driving in this area while emergency crews are working.

All beach ends, including the Naples Pier and Lowdermilk Park, are closed until further notice. The county said to drive on the sand at beach ends, as the soft sand increases the risk of vehicles getting stuck.

Arthur Allen Tennis will remain closed while the clay courts are dried and repaired.

City offices and facilities will resume normal operations Friday.

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a swim advisory for the county area. Please avoid entering the water and wear footwear when walking on the sand due to debris.

Temporary stop signs are in place at the intersections, and drivers are reminded to use extra caution, stay alert and obey all traffic signage.

Below is a list of the affected roads and intersections.

5th Ave N/Goodlette

7th Ave N/Goodlette

900 block 9th St N (construction entrance to Four Season)

10th St N/Fleischmann

9th St S/6th Ave S

5th Ave S/9th St S (four corners)

10th St S/6th Ave S

10th St S/5th Ave S

8th St S/Broad Ave S

Broad Ave S/3rd St S

5th Ave S/3rd St S

5th Ave S/8th St S

10th Ave S/9th St S

9th St N/Morningside

9th St N/Harbour

9th St N/14th Ave N

Gulf Shore Blvd N/Banyan

Harbour/Crayton

Park Shore/Crayton

Gulf Shore Blvd N/Park Shore

Bears Paw/Golden Gate Pkwy

CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Charlotte County

The county said to please avoid closed areas and to not drive down roads with standing water.

Officers are still evaluating for further closures.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said Beach Road in Englewood is open only to the owners of businesses to access their property and secure their businesses.

County authorities have deemed Beach Road a hazardous area, so they are asking residents to exercise caution and patience as they travel.

Many areas are still unsafe, and crews are working to clear hazards. Residents are not being granted access at this time.

We spoke to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office PIO Chris Hall, and he told us that officials are highly encouraging people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Access is closed to Gasparilla Island, including residents and visitors, except for emergency response personnel conducting search and rescue and disaster recovery operations.

Many 4-way intersections are still not signaled. Use extreme caution. Treat all as 4-way stops.

Refer to this article for up-to-date closures.

