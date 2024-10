CREDIT: FDOT

First responders and other Sanibel crews returned back on the island to evaluate how safe the city is and decided to open the causeway to residents and business owners.

The decision came in the early afternoon on Thursday.

They stressed that power is out on the island, and LCEC crews are working hard. However, they said, unless you have your own power source, do not expect lights to be on Thursday night.

There is no ETA for full power restoration, as the island’s power system sustained significant damage.

There is also a complication with the water treatment facility, and residents are urged to use caution and not drink the water on the island until further notice.

Reports say substantial flooding, measuring up to three feet in some areas, washed over Sanibel roadways.

According to the City of Sanibel, there are roads that remain flooded and barricades are in place.

City officials noted it only takes two feet of water to float a car and eight to 10 inches to seriously damage a vehicle.

The city understands the significance of clearing the roadways for safe travel, it will just take some time to complete.

It is likely that businesses and residents returning to the island will take time.

Click here for more updates on Sanibel.