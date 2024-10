As Hurricane Milton travels across Southwest Florida, the City of Sanibel discussed plans on how to rebuild after the storm.

Eric Jackson, Sanibel’s Public Information Officer, said the first order of business is to determine whether residents are able to make their way back home safely.

“There’s been a lot of power outages. There could be down power lines. All of that has to be assessed to make sure it’s safe before we let people back on,” said Jackson.

Working alongside first responders, the Florida Department of Transportation will assess the Sanibel Causeway to ensure it is safe for residents who evacuated to return to their homes.

“We’re staying positive. Know that they put a lot of work into this, to make sure it is structurally sound,” said Jackson. “We should hopefully be in good shape so we can get across and get things ready to go.”

After initial safety assessments, the city said it would discuss further how it plans to meet the community’s needs.