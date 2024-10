The Lee County Electric Cooperative has reported power outages throughout the area due to the effects of Hurricane Milton.

WINK News will keep these numbers updated during the storm.

These are the numbers as of 7 p.m., Thursday.

In Northeast Cape Coral, 7,843 outages have been reported.

In Northwest Cape Coral, 20,638 outages have been reported.

In Southeast Cape Coral, 25,064 outages have been reported.

In Southwest Cape Coral, 27,277 outages have been reported.

In Immokalee, 504 outages have been reported.

In Lehigh Acres, 3,913 outages have been reported.

On Marco Island, 14,006 outages have been reported.

In North Fort Myers East, 797 outages have been reported.

In North Fort Myers West, 15,532 outages have been reported.

On Pine Island, 7,536 outages have been reported.

And for Sanibel/Captiva, 9,839 outages have been reported.

According to LCEC, as of 7 p.m., more than 99% of Pine Island residents do not have power.

More than 83% of residents do not have power in NW Cape Coral.

More than 68% of residents do not have power in SE and SW Cape Coral and Marco Island.

Florida Power and Light has reported the following outages per county as of 7 p.m.:

In Charlotte County, 63,530 outages have been reported.

In Collier County, 89,470 outages have been reported.

In DeSoto County, 5,860 outages have been reported.

In Glades County, 1,700 outages have been reported.

In Hendry County, 3,240 outages have been reported.

In Lee County, 95,760 outages have been reported.