A Charlotte County couple had their prayers answered after their home flooded during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Tom and Mary Ann Bridges spoke with WINK News Reporter Claire Galt on Thursday about the damage their home received and how they were sleeping on a wet mattress.

Viewers saw the story and reached out through text messages and emails to help them.

“We have each other, and that’s a good thing. I wouldn’t have made it without Mary Ann,” Bridges said.

On Thursday afternoon, the Bridges told WINK News viewers they were lucky they still have each other.

They’re still hugging, after taking a hurricane one-two punch.

Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton both invaded their Charlotte Park home; the water ruined everything they owned.

“This is the Milton water line,” said Bridges.

The retired Marine and his wife told WINK News anchor Claire Galt they had nowhere to go, and that they would take a wet mattress and move it into the garage and sleep with their six cats and two birds.

Many WINK News viewers saw the Bridges’ story and reached out offering to help.

Tom is a Marine Corps veteran. On Friday afternoon, a fellow veteran stepped up and drove a camper to their home so they had somewhere comfortable to sleep.

To donate to Tom and Mary Ann Bridges, click here.