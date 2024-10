Credit: WINK News

Counties around Southwest Florida are reminding residents of the proper way to separate debris after Hurricane Milton.

According to FEMA, if debris piles are mixed, the piles will not be picked up. Debris placed on the side of the road should be Hurricane-damaged debris only.

Debris should be separated into the six categories listed below. Under each category is a corresponding list of what that list includes. At the bottom of this article are links for more information about the right way to dispose Hurricane-related debris in Lee, Collier, and Charlotte counties.

Electronics: Television Computer Stereo Phones DVD player

Large Appliances Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Air conditioner Stove Water heater Dishwasher

Hazardous Waste Oil Batteries Pesticide Paint Cleaning supplies Compressed gas

Vegetative Debris Tree branches Leaves Logs Plants

Construction Debris Building materials Drywall Lumber Carpet Furniture Plumbing

Household Garbage Bagged garbage Discarded food Paper Packaging



Do not leave doors unsealed or unsecured.

Placing debris near or on trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters or other similar structures could make removing it difficult.

All debris should be put curbside and not block the roadway.

Click here to learn more information about hurricane-related debris removal in Charlotte County. Below is an image showing how Charlotte County wants residents to separate debris. How to separate hurricane-related debris in Charlotte County. CREDIT: CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Click here to learn more information about hurricane-related debris removal in Lee County. Below is an image showing how Lee County wants residents to separate debris.

How to separate hurricane-related debris in Lee County. CREDIT: LEE COUNTY