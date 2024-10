Two Charlotte County men rescued an evacuee during Hurricane Milton on Wednesday night.

Caleb Ketter is a Charlotte County resident and he said the person he saved thought he and his friend Colby Myers were angels.

“He thought he was hallucinating and we were angels coming to get him and save him,” said Ketter.

The rescue effort occurred during the surge of Hurricane Milton.

“The water was probably three inches below his door handle, and it was coming in this way shutting on us pretty good,” said Ketter.

The man’s truck was almost submerged in water.

This was a rescue mission they were not expecting to be tasked with, but they accepted the challenge as they realized this was life and death.

Ketter said the man was trying to evacuate from Milton when he got lost.

“He said he was trying to evacuate to Fort Lauderdale because he’s from Saint Petersburg and he got lost trying to get back onto 75, and the flood water picked up his truck and he said he felt it slowly get pushed off the side of the road,” said Ketter.

After the recuse mission was over Ketter and his friend Colby Myers tried to find the man shelter in the peak of the storm, and they had little to no option.

They came across a hotel that was closed and even tried to pry the doors open.

Ketter said he wants to help people if he can.

“As long as my place is safe and I’m OK, I have the vehicle that can transfer high water, I’m going to go out and help who I can.”