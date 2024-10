Damage after Hurricane Milton. CREDIT: PEACE RIVER WILDLIFE CENTER

Forces from major Hurricane Milton overwhelmed the Peace River Wildlife Center, leaving the organization uncertain if they will return to Ponce Park.

According to the Peace River Wildlife Center, after Hurricane Helene, the center was picking up the pieces and starting to show signs of progress. However, that storm only set the stage for Hurricane Milton’s devastating knockout punch.

“Milton came in and decimated both locations,” PRWC said in a social media post.

Maintaining Category 3 features upon landfall, Milton rocked habitats off their foundations. The Peace River Wildlife Center’s hospital, administration, resident care buildings and gift shop are ‘compromised’ in the wake of Milton.

The wildlife center announced the wildlife residents are safe.

PRWC said it is ‘highly questionable,’ if they will be able to return to Ponce Park.

However, the good news is that the center has been planning on moving to a new facility on Henry Street. Hurricane Milton just added another reason why the center says it needs to transition as quickly as possible.

Hazardous conditions have forced the organization to not accept new volunteers for the time being.

The wildlife center is closed to the public indefinitely and is asking the public not to visit either location.

Click here to learn more about how you can support the Peace River Wildlife Center.