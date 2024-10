A cyclone twisted through Glades County before Hurricane Milton, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

There was damage left behind from trees on top of homes, down powerlines and wires spread throughout, metal roofs blown off and just so much debris spread throughout.

What makes this story even more heart-breaking is that ten RV trailers that once stood behind Fisherman Lane were blown over into the pond from the tornado’s forceful winds.

The manager of the Twin Palms resort, Garydean Gallegos, said he, along with his wife, hunkered down in the bathroom and prayed that their lives would be spared while the tornado was ripping through this community.

“I saw across Highway 78 the trees being ripped up, house roofing coming off, and we ran into our bath house for the park. It’s a block building and just hunkered down, and I just held my wife and said, ‘We came here together, we leave together, and here we are,'” Gallegos said.

Gallegos said they are lucky to be alive and will work to rebuild.

With so much damage and destruction, this is a lot to take in, but the people we spoke to are relying on each other, along with several people who flew out of the state to lend a helping hand.