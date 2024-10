Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a cooler Friday, with quick isolated showers expected throughout the afternoon.

Friday

After a mainly dry morning, there will be a few showers around the area.

Isolated showers will continue to quickly pass through the area from the northeast to the southwest.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side, with highs in the mid-80s.

Saturday

Partly cloudy and pleasant for Saturday morning plans.

Isolated showers and a few storms continue for Saturday with most of those throughout the early afternoon.

Highs remain below normal and in the mid- to upper-80s.

Sunday

Scattered showers and a few storms will move through Southwest Florida on Sunday.

A weak area of low pressure moves through the southern half of the state, bringing those rain and storm chances.

Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The Weather Authority is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Leslie in the Central Atlantic and a new area of interest in the Eastern Atlantic.

Regardless of these systems, the Weather Authority says these will not pose a threat to us here in Southwest Florida.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located over the Cabo Verde Islands.

Some additional development is possible, and a short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm could form.

At the same time, on Friday, the system moves westward or west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the Cabo Verde Islands and eastern tropical Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive by Saturday, and further development is unlikely after that.

Over the next seven days, there is a 40% chance of further development.