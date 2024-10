In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, many Southwest Florida residents are facing increased hardship, including food insecurity.

To support those in need, the Harry Chapin Food Bank has launched emergency food distribution events, with one of the locations being the Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal Church on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Saturday.

As the community grapples with the storm’s impact, Richard Leber, President of the Harry Chapin Food Bank, emphasized the urgency of these efforts.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan spoke with Leber, and discussed how the food bank is planning multiple distribution drives across SWFL in response to the growing demand.

“We see demand go up, and it’ll probably double over normal levels for the next couple of weeks. For a couple of months, we’ll see higher than normal demand,” Leber explained.

Many residents who have never had to rely on food drives before are now finding themselves in need due to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

Leber encouraged anyone affected by the hurricane, regardless of their previous circumstances, to come to the food drives without hesitation.

“If you need help, you should come,” he said. “We try very hard to make everybody feel welcome, there’s no judgment involved in this. If you have lost everything and just need some help right now, that’s what we’re here for, so please come out and let your community take care of you.”

The emergency food drives offer relief to families and individuals facing food shortages in the wake of the hurricane.

However, the need for food assistance in Southwest Florida is ongoing. Every year, WINK News partners with Harry Chapin Food Bank for the “WINK Feeds Families” campaign to support local residents struggling with food insecurity year-round.

As the community comes together to recover, these emergency food drives will provide essential aid to those hardest hit, ensuring they don’t go hungry during this challenging time.

Further details about upcoming distribution events and how to receive assistance can be found on their website.