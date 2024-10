Two Charlotte County residents helped clean a neighbor’s home after Hurricane Milton.

The Charlotte Harbor community experienced storm surge and flooding during Helene, and two weeks later, Hurricane Milton delivered a second blow.

Andy Meinhart and Jada Webb are Port Charlotte residents. They said that the man’s home had suffered extensive damage.

“All the doors are ruined,” said Meinhart. “The stove is gone. The range, it’s not even in here anymore. There’s no refrigerator. All the cabinets are ruined. The water heater was laying over.”

Meinhart had tossed what couldn’t be saved from the home and formed a second pile for those memories that might still have hope.

This home doesn’t belong to Webb and Meinhart. It belongs to a man named Sean.

Meinhart said that he felt for Sean but wanted to be productive.

“You got empathy for people, and at some point, you gotta turn empathy into action,” said Meinhart.

Sean spoke with WINK News Reporter Claire Galt hours after Milton.

“The bottom line was Helene top one was the one that just passed Milton, I’d say probably good six inches, eight inches, like more water than Helene brought.”

Webb saw the interview and she said she knows Sean from Pioneers Pizza.

“I’ve been going there for three years. He works hard. I see him back there making pizza. He waves and says hi.”

Webb said that helping him out was a no-brainer.

“I thought about it, and I’m like, I have to get a few people together. We have to do this.”

It’s what Webb calls good karma and they’re feeling it already.

“We went to Pioneers Express Port Charlotte and saw him last night,” said Webb. “He was in tears, grateful. Thanked us numerous times, and he even bought us a pizza. So we were happy. We were happy with that.”

There’s still a lot of structural work to be done on Sean’s home. The walls will likely need to be gutted. Meinhart and Webb said that their goal is to clean Sean’s home quickly so he can at least have it as a shelter for now.