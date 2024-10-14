Clewiston teen killed by stray bullet during dance

A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on scene they found 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

HCSO deputies and the Clewiston Police Department set up a perimeter and secured the scene as they spoke to witnesses at the party.

Detectives haven’t told us how many leads have, but the sheriff’s office told WINK News they are following up on all leads and interviewing all witnesses.

While ja’yhanna’s family is dealing with unbearable pain they told wink they have faith that justice will prevail.

If you’d like to know how much Ja’yhanna Johnson was loved, just take a look at how many people showed up at her family’s home to meet us Monday night.

“So many people loved her. So many people loved her,” said Tameika Adams, Ja’yhanna’s mom.

Ja’yhanna, or Jay as she was known by family and friends, was a cheerleader at Clewiston High School, a proud Christian and had dreams of becoming a nurse.

“It’s always a joke. When you say, you gonna put me nursing home when I get old, she was like, ‘no, mom, I’ll take care of you’,” said Adams.

But that dream was shattered Friday night when someone fired gunshots into a building at the Harlem garden apartments where Ja’yhanna was attending a party, killing her and tearing her family’s world apart.

“I can’t have my first dance. I can’t watch my baby girl graduate. But you get to walk around free,” said Peter Johnson, Ja’yhanna’s dad.

“The teachers even said, ‘y’all done took the prettiest smile out of the hallway’,” said Adams.

With whoever did this still on the loose, Ja’yhanna’s family is determined that justice will be served.

“It was my baby and I just want justice for my baby,” said Adams.

“Forever 16. Justice for Ja’yhanna,” said Pamela Mindillo, Jay’s grandmother.

They’re leaning entirely on their faith, as they know Jay would want them to.

“She knew God, she prayed, she loved Him and God loved her. God is not going to let this go unpunished,” Bishop James Bigham.

“16 years is cut short, but I got a lot a lot of fun memories of my baby and a lot, and imma hold that in my heart,” said Adams.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Hendry County Detectives are asking anyone with any information to contact the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office at 863-674-5600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.