Fort Myers Beach comes together to move forward after Milton

A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
People on the island are trying to stay as positive as possible, but it’s not easy.
Some neighbors said they are just done.
“We do know quite a few people who are just like, ‘We’ve had it. We’ve had it, we’ve sold, we’re selling,'” said Fort Myers Beach resident Laurie Caroll.
For Caroll, there’s something bigger than the beach that’s making her stay.
“The community. It is a special group of people who live here. It’s hard to describe,” said Caroll. “It’s a hearty group. It’s a special group.”
Fort Myers Beach knows hurricanes and the damage it brings all too well.
However, since Hurricane Milton homeowners and businesses are using their experience to get things cleaned up faster.
“We did extra, extra preparations that we’ve never done before,” said Margaritaville co-owner Tom Torgerson, “so one of the things was we hired reconstruction people before the storm hit us because we knew we’d need help, so that’s allowed us to reopen at this time.”
Dave Cable has only lived here for a year but can already feel the importance of community.
“The people of Fort Myers Beach make it what it is. They really do. The people that live here are so friendly,” said Cable. “Pete down there at the corner, he keeps flooding. He loaned me his truck yesterday. Didn’t care. Just say, ‘Hey, take my truck. I know you don’t have the car until your wife gets here,’ so I took that up to Home Depot and got what I needed.”
When asked, “Why stay?” many residents answered just like David did: the community.
Most businesses are still closed with no word on when they will reopen. Those open to business say they welcome all visitors and customers.