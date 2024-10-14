Fort Myers Beach comes together to move forward after Milton

Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.

People on the island are trying to stay as positive as possible, but it’s not easy.

Some neighbors said they are just done.

“We do know quite a few people who are just like, ‘We’ve had it. We’ve had it, we’ve sold, we’re selling,'” said Fort Myers Beach resident Laurie Caroll.

For Caroll, there’s something bigger than the beach that’s making her stay.

“The community. It is a special group of people who live here. It’s hard to describe,” said Caroll. “It’s a hearty group. It’s a special group.”

Fort Myers Beach knows hurricanes and the damage it brings all too well.

However, since Hurricane Milton homeowners and businesses are using their experience to get things cleaned up faster.

“We did extra, extra preparations that we’ve never done before,” said Margaritaville co-owner Tom Torgerson, “so one of the things was we hired reconstruction people before the storm hit us because we knew we’d need help, so that’s allowed us to reopen at this time.”

Dave Cable has only lived here for a year but can already feel the importance of community.

“The people of Fort Myers Beach make it what it is. They really do. The people that live here are so friendly,” said Cable. “Pete down there at the corner, he keeps flooding. He loaned me his truck yesterday. Didn’t care. Just say, ‘Hey, take my truck. I know you don’t have the car until your wife gets here,’ so I took that up to Home Depot and got what I needed.”

When asked, “Why stay?” many residents answered just like David did: the community.

Most businesses are still closed with no word on when they will reopen. Those open to business say they welcome all visitors and customers.