The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.

Following the cancellation there was concern surrounding when the meeting could be rescheduled to meet the mid-October deadline set up by the legislative Enabling Act that makes the health care system’s conversion possible.

But on Oct. 9 — the day Milton made landfall in Sarasota County — Florida’s Division of Emergency Management issued an emergency order under the authority of Gov. Ron DeSantis that “extends the voting deadline and authorizes the Lee County Board of Commissioners and Lee Health to complete the conversion process in the coming weeks,” according to an Oct. 11 statement from Lee Health.

On Oct. 5, DeSantis issued an executive order regarding what was then Tropical Storm Milton declaring a state of emergency in 51 counties. On Oct. 6, Lee County declared a local state of emergency and resolved to close government offices Oct. 7-11.

