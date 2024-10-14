Punta Gorda battles debris after dual hurricanes

WINK News
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
Those debris piles comprise items that were once a part of their everyday lives.
Clean-ups are underway, but it will take some time before it’s cleared away.
WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone went to the Historic District in downtown Punta Gorda to speak with neighbors and find out what they lost in the storm.
For many, the toughest part has been seeing parts of their home left sitting in disarray.
One man who lives in the area said his home took on two feet of water during Helene, and with Milton, it is now missing four feet of drywall.
He said they’re blessed because he knows others have lost everything, but it’s still hard to see your life in pieces like this.
“You know, not only is it concern for life, I guess you could say it’s just, you know, a concern for all these homes,” said Alexander Guzman, a resident of Punta Gorda.
Reflections of homes on the curb after back-to-back hurricanes.
Appliances, furniture and even a bible. Streets in southwest Florida are lined with debris, but not all of it is from Milton. Some of it has been left behind from Helene.
“They didn’t clean that until, I guess, they started after Milton hit them briefly, and then, I mean, it’s just piled up from there,” said Guzman. “The wind from Milton and everything like that had all the stuff flying and, you know, it’s really just, I guess, piled up more and more debris.”
Streets like theirs may show damage now, but soon we’ll see recovery.
The county is working to remove everything, and you can track their work on their debris removal dashboard on their website here.
“We’re just trying to recover, I guess, get back to a normal life, in a sense, and then, you know, just kind of moving forward. And, like I said, one foot in front of the other,” said Guzman.
WINK News has reached out to the county for more information on their debris removal dashboard.