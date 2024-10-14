Punta Gorda faces devastation with resilience

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
On Monday, WINK News reporter Claire Galt went to the community of Riverside Drive to speak with some of the people who are still smiling despite what is waiting for them at home.
Several of the homes lining the water were completely wiped out due to the storm surge.
Most people’s belongings are now outside on the curb, the debris piles were already high thanks to Hurricane Helene, and now they are nearly double in size because of Hurricane Milton.
Neighbors on Shannon Drive said they were hit badly, not once but twice, by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The evidence isn’t hard to find; giant piles of debris sit in yard after yard.
Andy Kalinski showed us inside his home to show what storm surge can do.
“Oh, you can see the mold. Yeah, that’s why I’m taking the cabinets out everything and cut four feet.”
Kalinski has mold growing on his walls; everything but his home’s foundation is as good as gone.
He is living in this camper in his driveway with his wife and six noisy, adorable Yorkies.
It was a frustrating and tiring situation, but he was all smiles Monday afternoon.
He has faith that he’ll live in his home again.
“I’ll work and work, and if another storm comes, will work again.”
Cindy Houser is in awe of her neighbor’s resilience. Like Kalinski, she and her husband Bob got a one-two punch from Helene and Milton.
“It’s totally devastating. Cindy has, yes, Cindy has had a tough time dealing with it, you know, because, understandable, most of the stuff is gone. Washer and dryer gone, refrigerators gone, dishwashers gone.”
But like Andy, Cindy and Bob are trying to look past the empty rooms and cut-out walls to look for the good.
“We’re lucky. Actually, we’re the lucky ones.”
They’ve still got each other.
Amy and Jim Patterson were doing their best to clean up the sticky, smelly mud left inside their home on Island View Drive.
The Pattersons anxiously watched Ring camera footage from where they were in Ohio as Milton’s storm surge rose outside their Punta Gorda home.
They said watching the video is painful, but standing in their empty home, now covered in sludge, is harder.
“When my kids would come down to visit. This was their room. We had two beds in here for my grandkids,” Amy explained. “I can say that I know what it’s like to lose everything. I’ve never been in this situation before, but now I do, and it hurts.”
They now know what it’s like to spend hours piling debris on the curb and mopping up mud.
But they’re up for the job.
“You just got to be very tough about it. You got to just deal with it and … do it and get it cleaned up and start over.”
But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“It’s not the things that I had; it’s just the feeling that I get, like the things that me and my husband did together, and, you know, did. We made it beautiful and cleaned everything up, and then you walk in, and just, it’s heartbreaking,” shared Amy.
Amy was crying as she showed us her laundry room. On the wall was a beautifully painted mural of bright, colorful leaves, and beneath it was a knocked-over washer and dryer and broken drawers.
However, even through the tears, she still managed to smile.
She said, “You take what you get and you be happy about it. I’m just happy that my house is still here. I am. I’m tickled pink that my house is here and has a roof on it. That’s it. Keep going.”
The Pattersons said they’re lucky. They have each other and kind friends in Cape Coral who are letting them stay in their homes.
They know others are not so fortunate.