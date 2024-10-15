Harry Chapin Food Bank on Fort Myers Beach after Milton

People on Fort Myers Beach were feeling the love on Tuesday. Harry Chapin Food Bank set up a distribution site on the island.

Fort Myers Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Milton, and the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida helped people in need on the island.

“I just got here two days ago. Everything was worse than anticipated,” said Lisa Jones.

Jones evacuated for Milton; now she’s back facing unexpected hardships.

“The year about givers and takers in this world, these are a group that gives to those in need, and I appreciate it, very thankful,” Jones said.

Volunteers handed out ice water and meals to anyone who came.

Harry Chapin isn’t usually on Fort Myers Beach.

“I know that most of us out here on the beach and in the barrier areas here lost all of our food in the storm, everything that was in your fridge, everything that was in your freezer, a lot of foodstuffs, pantry foodstuff, so this will go a long way toward helping those folks get back on the path of recovery,” said Jackie Liszak, CEO of Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Liszak hopes people will stop by.

“This is available to everybody on the island, the workers, the residents, any of the construction folks that are here,” she said.

Harry Chapin will continue to have food distribution events daily throughout the week every morning starting at 9 a.m.

Wink Feeds Family Food Fund is partnering with the Harry Chapin Food Bank in response to Hurricane Milton.

To donate, visit winkfeedsfamilys.com. Every contribution helps provide food and reassurance to those who need it the most.