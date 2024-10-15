Harry Chapin Food Bank on Fort Myers Beach after Milton

WINK News
People living in Englewood’s Indian Mound Park community are cleaning up what’s left of their homes.
Two people are in jail Tuesday night for the murder of 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson.
The National Weather Service got a firsthand look at what people in one Lee County neighborhood have been dealing with for a week.
The project aims to improve water quality and reduce flooding in city streets that often experience heavy rainfall.
At the South Seas Resort in Captiva, dozens of crews are working hard to restore power, remove trees and clear roads.
A tornado from Hurricane Milton left a Glades County community in pieces. WINK News has confirmed that the tornado that hit the Twin Lakes Resort was the strongest tornado ever recorded in southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis spoke exclusively with WINK News about how the House v. NCAA settlement impacts the athletic department.
WINK News is getting a look at the south side of Manasota Key for the first time since Hurricane Milton.
An island community was almost completely underwater after Hurricane Milton.
The community of Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda was hit hard and mangled by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Cape Coral and Fort Myers police departments are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of conducting fraudulent transactions.
If you’re recovering from Hurricane Milton, you need to pay attention to some critical permitting information in our area.
People are providing tips on the murder of a Glades County teenager.
Fort Myers Beach is still recovering from Hurricane Milton, and the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida helped people in need on the island.
“I just got here two days ago. Everything was worse than anticipated,” said Lisa Jones.
Jones evacuated for Milton; now she’s back facing unexpected hardships.
“The year about givers and takers in this world, these are a group that gives to those in need, and I appreciate it, very thankful,” Jones said.
Volunteers handed out ice water and meals to anyone who came.
Harry Chapin isn’t usually on Fort Myers Beach.
“I know that most of us out here on the beach and in the barrier areas here lost all of our food in the storm, everything that was in your fridge, everything that was in your freezer, a lot of foodstuffs, pantry foodstuff, so this will go a long way toward helping those folks get back on the path of recovery,” said Jackie Liszak, CEO of Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Liszak hopes people will stop by.
“This is available to everybody on the island, the workers, the residents, any of the construction folks that are here,” she said.
Harry Chapin will continue to have food distribution events daily throughout the week every morning starting at 9 a.m.
Wink Feeds Family Food Fund is partnering with the Harry Chapin Food Bank in response to Hurricane Milton.
To donate, visit winkfeedsfamilys.com. Every contribution helps provide food and reassurance to those who need it the most.