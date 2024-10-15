Indian Mound Park left in ruins, residents look to rebuild

People living in Englewood’s Indian Mound Park community are cleaning up what’s left of their homes.

The damage Milton left behind is catastrophic, with many homes standing only by their foundations.

WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went to the neighborhood to speak with one of the couples whose home got destroyed in the storm.

They said that their plans are to tear it all down.

The Baer family has lived in their home for 30 years. It took a hit during Helene, but the hit it took during Hurricane Milton broke it down beyond repair.

Adam and Laura Baer never expected to come home to family memories having been reduced to rubble.

“It was almost unrecognizable,” said Adam.

Laura said, “It just never crossed our minds that it would be so devastating.”

After Hurricane Milton devastated their Indian Mound Park neighborhood.

“This is what they know. This is what they know as vacation,” said Laura. “Cast netting for bait fish and fried fish dinners around the big antique table that now is gone! I have no idea where it is!”

Cherished parts of their home lay tossed into the yards of the neighbors.

Grace Pentecost lives just down the street from the Baers.

“It’s hard to see when everything else is normal, how it actually is around here,” said Pentecost.

She walked us through her close-knit community and its debris-covered roads.

Even so, Pentecost said Milton tore down homes but not their spirit.

“Despite what it may look like now, you know, every day it will get slowly better,” she said. “That part has just been absolutely wonderful… The reaching out by so many… It is just great.”

The Baer family said it wouldn’t be easy, but they plan to rebuild once they tear down this home, as are many other neighbors on this street.

While the next steps aren’t clear, no matter the challenges ahead, this neighborhood is trying to stay Englewood strong.