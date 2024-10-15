Indian Mound Park left in ruins, residents look to rebuild

WINK News
People living in Englewood’s Indian Mound Park community are cleaning up what’s left of their homes.
Two people are in jail Tuesday night for the murder of 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson.
The National Weather Service got a firsthand look at what people in one Lee County neighborhood have been dealing with for a week.
The project aims to improve water quality and reduce flooding in city streets that often experience heavy rainfall.
At the South Seas Resort in Captiva, dozens of crews are working hard to restore power, remove trees and clear roads.
A tornado from Hurricane Milton left a Glades County community in pieces. WINK News has confirmed that the tornado that hit the Twin Lakes Resort was the strongest tornado ever recorded in southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
People on Fort Myers Beach were feeling the love on Tuesday. Harry Chapin Food Bank set up a distribution site on the island.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis spoke exclusively with WINK News about how the House v. NCAA settlement impacts the athletic department.
WINK News is getting a look at the south side of Manasota Key for the first time since Hurricane Milton.
An island community was almost completely underwater after Hurricane Milton.
The community of Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda was hit hard and mangled by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Cape Coral and Fort Myers police departments are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of conducting fraudulent transactions.
If you’re recovering from Hurricane Milton, you need to pay attention to some critical permitting information in our area.
People are providing tips on the murder of a Glades County teenager.
The damage Milton left behind is catastrophic, with many homes standing only by their foundations.
WINK News reporter Maddie Herron went to the neighborhood to speak with one of the couples whose home got destroyed in the storm.
They said that their plans are to tear it all down.
The Baer family has lived in their home for 30 years. It took a hit during Helene, but the hit it took during Hurricane Milton broke it down beyond repair.
Adam and Laura Baer never expected to come home to family memories having been reduced to rubble.
“It was almost unrecognizable,” said Adam.
Laura said, “It just never crossed our minds that it would be so devastating.”
After Hurricane Milton devastated their Indian Mound Park neighborhood.
“This is what they know. This is what they know as vacation,” said Laura. “Cast netting for bait fish and fried fish dinners around the big antique table that now is gone! I have no idea where it is!”
Cherished parts of their home lay tossed into the yards of the neighbors.
Grace Pentecost lives just down the street from the Baers.
“It’s hard to see when everything else is normal, how it actually is around here,” said Pentecost.
She walked us through her close-knit community and its debris-covered roads.
Even so, Pentecost said Milton tore down homes but not their spirit.
“Despite what it may look like now, you know, every day it will get slowly better,” she said. “That part has just been absolutely wonderful… The reaching out by so many… It is just great.”
The Baer family said it wouldn’t be easy, but they plan to rebuild once they tear down this home, as are many other neighbors on this street.
While the next steps aren’t clear, no matter the challenges ahead, this neighborhood is trying to stay Englewood strong.