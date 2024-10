If you’re recovering from Hurricane Milton, you need to pay attention to some critical permitting information in our area.

Below are the permitting offices in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties.

Lee County

Temporary Permit Office:

• Location: Pine Island Public Library, 10701 Russell Road, Bokeelia.

• Opening Date: Oct. 16.

• Hours: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Purpose: Assists residents in obtaining permits for repairs from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Important Reminders:

Residents must obtain permits for all storm damage repairs, especially in unincorporated areas and Special Flood Hazard Areas.

Contact: 239-533-8948 or email FIRMinfo@leegov.com for assistance.

More info: Lee County Community Development.

Work Without a Permit: Removal of debris, minor demolition (under 100 square feet of drywall), structural bracing and minor water leak repairs.

Fort Myers Beach

• Drywall Repair Fee Waiver from Oct. 15 to Nov. 13.

• Note: Permits are still required despite the fee waiver.

Key Guidelines:

• If over 100 square feet of drywall was removed, a remodel permit is needed.

• For assistance, visit the town’s website or local offices.

Charlotte County

Permitting Requirements:

• Permits are mandatory for most storm damage repairs.

• Permit Needed if over 100 sq. ft. of drywall was removed.

What Can Be Done Without a Permit:

• Debris removal, minor demolition, structural bracing and repair of minor leaks.

Contact Information:

• Phone: 941-743-1201

• Website: Charlotte County Permits.

Collier County

Emergency Permitting:

Locations:

• Growth Management Community Development Dept., 2800 N. Horseshoe Drive, Naples.

• Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd., Naples.

• Immokalee Permitting Office, 310 Alachua St., Immokalee.

• Availability: Emergency permitting services resumed on Oct. 11.

Important Note:

• Companies performing debris and tree removal must have an Occupational License.

• For questions, call 239-252-2400.

General FEMA Information

• Filing Claims: Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 for assistance.