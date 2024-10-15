WINK News

Watch Now

Naples stormwater project to reduce street flooding

Author: Zoe Warner
Published: Updated:

After a decade of planning, the Naples Stormwater Beach Outfall Project is finally taking shape, with an expected completion date in 2026. 

The project aims to improve water quality and reduce flooding in city streets that often experience heavy rainfall. 

Not only will the project clean up stormwater as it rushes into the Gulf of Mexico, but it will also cut down on beach erosion. 

Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar said the exemplary endeavor will have a significant impact on the community. 

“This is going to impact in a very, very positive way, a pretty significant portion of Gulfshore Boulevard North,” said Boodheshwar. “I really see this as a model project for other projects that are going to happen in the city to deal with similar issues.”

According to the City of Naples, the changes will not harm any wildlife in the water. 

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.