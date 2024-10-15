Naples stormwater project to reduce street flooding

WINK News
People living in Englewood’s Indian Mound Park community are cleaning up what’s left of their homes.
Two people are in jail Tuesday night for the murder of 16-year-old Ja’yhanna Johnson.
The National Weather Service got a firsthand look at what people in one Lee County neighborhood have been dealing with for a week.
At the South Seas Resort in Captiva, dozens of crews are working hard to restore power, remove trees and clear roads.
A tornado from Hurricane Milton left a Glades County community in pieces. WINK News has confirmed that the tornado that hit the Twin Lakes Resort was the strongest tornado ever recorded in southwest Florida, according to the National Weather Service.
People on Fort Myers Beach were feeling the love on Tuesday. Harry Chapin Food Bank set up a distribution site on the island.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
FGCU athletic director Colin Hargis spoke exclusively with WINK News about how the House v. NCAA settlement impacts the athletic department.
WINK News is getting a look at the south side of Manasota Key for the first time since Hurricane Milton.
An island community was almost completely underwater after Hurricane Milton.
The community of Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda was hit hard and mangled by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Cape Coral and Fort Myers police departments are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of conducting fraudulent transactions.
If you’re recovering from Hurricane Milton, you need to pay attention to some critical permitting information in our area.
People are providing tips on the murder of a Glades County teenager.
After a decade of planning, the Naples Stormwater Beach Outfall Project is finally taking shape, with an expected completion date in 2026.
The project aims to improve water quality and reduce flooding in city streets that often experience heavy rainfall.
Not only will the project clean up stormwater as it rushes into the Gulf of Mexico, but it will also cut down on beach erosion.
Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar said the exemplary endeavor will have a significant impact on the community.
“This is going to impact in a very, very positive way, a pretty significant portion of Gulfshore Boulevard North,” said Boodheshwar. “I really see this as a model project for other projects that are going to happen in the city to deal with similar issues.”
According to the City of Naples, the changes will not harm any wildlife in the water.