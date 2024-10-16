WINK News

Marco Island public meeting cancelled

The City of Marco Island Waterways Advisory Committee public meeting has been canceled.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Two or more city councilors and Advisory Board members could have been present before the meeting, with a live broadcast on the City’s cable television and website.

Marco Island officials have not specified why the public meeting has been canceled.

WINK News will provide an update regarding future updates whenever it is available.

