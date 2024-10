Residents in Grove City were impacted by Hurricane Milton but are now trying to regroup and move on.

David McIntosh is a Grove City resident. He said that he never imagined things would get this bad.

“I’m 66. I’ve been raised in Florida most of my life,” said McIntosh. “This is the worst one that I’ve ever actually been involved in.”

With over 28 inches of water in his home, McIntosh said he feels defeated.

“I feel terrible,” said McIntosh. “There’s nothing you could do about it. I mean, it’s like your whole life’s almost ruined or everything that you had is a ruin.”

McIntosh did some hurricane prep beforehand, but he was not prepared for his totaled cars, drywall damage and the hanging power line in his front yard.

“It makes you feel real nervous,” said McIntosh. “Every time somebody walks by, they forgot it. Even myself, I could forget about it very easily and and walk into it, and you never know what could happen.”

The leftover debris on the street from Hurricane Helene made McIntosh even more worried.

“If we was to get another big surge, another hurricane,” said McIntosh. “This would be like missiles in the air. It’ll devastate this whole area. All the housing is around it, all the neighborhoods, or whatever, just to go to another hurricane, like 140, 145 an hour winds. That’d be all over the place.”

On day three of trash pickup, Charlotte County is working on a projection map that will show residents where the clean-up crews are heading.

FPL is working on getting back to WINK News about the status of McIntosh’s home. He is one of the many residents on this street still figuring out their next steps.

For the Charlotte County debris removal dashboard, click here.