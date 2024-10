A local hero and World War II veteran is marking a huge milestone.

Harry Long turned 100 on Oct. 15. His life has been filled with incredible stories, from flying bomber missions in the war to winning swimming contests and even a few appearances in commercials.

If you ever wondered what a life well-lived looks like, you’ll find your answer in Long. He is still walking without a cane, dancing and singing karaoke with his wife.

The World War II bomber pilot flew 33 missions over Germany.

“And at one another stretch, six missions in a row, we had minor damage to our airplane,” Long said.

A life filled with adventure, Long now reflects on the secrets behind his longevity.

“Keep active is the main thing. Watch what you eat and drink and no smoking. We don’t eat fast food, which I think really helps,” Long said.

“He is very strong and healthy. The doctor said, ‘That’s the strongest bones I’ve ever seen,'” said Marvis Long, his wife.

The heart of his story is a love that has stood the test of time with 98-year-old Marvis.

“I said, ‘How about going to dinner tonight?’ She said, ‘Can’t make it tonight,’ so she was playing hard to get,” Long said.

“I couldn’t get over what a beautiful dancer [he was], and then he was singing to me, because he has a great tenor voice,” Marvis said.

Their love story is 44 years long.

“It’s hard to find a good man like that. It’s wonderful; we had a great marriage. We’ve had a lot of fun,” Marvis said.

They also survived Hurricane Ian.

“We ended up staying in the house, water right up into here, lost the house,” Long said.

But just like in battle, they won’t give up.

“He’s a great husband and a great man,” Long said.

Given the chance, Long said he would do it all over again: fly those bombers, face life’s challenges and share his life with Marvis.