The Florida Department of Health has said the water on South Marco Beach is safe to swim in.

Tests on the water quality showed no increased risk of illness post-Hurricane Milton.

People at the Naples Pier are taking advantage of the lifted advisory. Visitors told WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca that the beach looks great and gives them a sense of normalcy.

“This beach looks pretty much normal and the water is much clearer I would definitely go in the water here,” said one beach visitor.

While the water looks normal and the advisories have been lifted, the Health Department of Collier County warned that some should still be weary of getting in the water.

Kristen Hollingsworth, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, said, “We recommend that people not enter the water if they have any cuts, sores, or wounds. If you do enter with XYZ, monitor for signs of infection.”

One beachcomer said, however, she’s not concerned, “I don’t worry about anything in the ocean… you know, seriously, when things like this happen and the animals come back, it’s a good sign.”

Along with Naples Pier, Clam Pass, Tiger Tail Beach, Residents Beach, and South Marco Beach no longer have swim advisories.

Wiggins Pass, Doctor’s Pass, Lowdermilk Beach, Barefoot Beach, and Vanderbilt Beach in Collier County are inaccessible and have not been tested. Swim advisories remain in place for these locations.