Ja’yhanna Johnson was 16 years old when her life was cut short Friday night by her cousin.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden gave the following statement.

“Roosevelt Adderley III and Jaden Lawson, who were known gang members, decided to have a rival with other known gang members that they believed were at the party. These two individuals climbed the fence and laid in wait for the other gang members to walk outside. When they saw who they believed were their rivals, they opened fire, missing all the intended targets of these two and striking and killing Ja’yhanna”

Aysia Willis is Ja’yhanna’s best friend. She said she was there during the shooting.

“Just seeing that and not be able to help her when it happened, because everybody was scared and didn’t know what to do,” said Willis. “Nobody thought it was real at first. For it ti be J, it was real sad.”

She said they were close as can be. Johnson was her base

She was a cheerleader for everyone, both on and off the field

“She was one of the nicest people on the team,” said Willis. “You could have a bad day, just come and, like, hug you, you know, touch you out of nowhere, and you just have a good day after that.”

They were once all smiles and cheering each other on. Johnson may no longer be here but

Aysia knows she’s watching her life from the sidelines.

“My plan wasn’t to go to homecoming, but I know J would want me to go. So I think we had a couple of other children just to go for her. I think that’s what she wants,” said Willis.

Johnson had just bought her homecoming dress. At 16, her friends are figuring out how to navigate high school and life without her.

Loved ones said they are planning a service for her later this month.