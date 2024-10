The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with its annual “Cops & Goblins” Halloween event in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The event will be held at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, on Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sheriff Bill Prummell is determined to bring some joy to the community, especially for kids who have faced challenges due to Helene and Milton.

Prummell said this event provides a safe space for kids to enjoy Halloween. They are seeking sponsors to cover costs, with a focus on candy, which is the most significant expense.

“The kids love to dress up, they love to have fun,” said Prummell. “Just seeing them interact with my deputies, and my deputies start to act like little kids again too.”

Chris Hall is the Charlotte County Public Information Officer. He said that these events make children happy.

“Come see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they’re having a donut eating contest against a deputy or when they get to put a pie against the face of a School Resource Officer,” said Hall. “Those types of things, you can’t put a dollar amount on.”

Due to many other local events being canceled due to Milton, they expect a larger turnout this year, possibly up to 8,000 attendees, compared to the usual 5,000.

“Our County has been through a lot between Helene and Milton,” said Hall. “Some lost absolutely everything. We need to give these people one night to get their minds off of those struggles and come out and have a good time. Just enjoy what it means to be a part of Charlotte County.”

If you would like to be a sponsor or help with the event, reach out to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.