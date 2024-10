A woman has been arrested in Collier County after deputies say she shot another woman in the face, killing her.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on the 500 block of Eustis Avenue in Immokalee shortly before 2 p.m. on October 8th.

Deputies responded to a call stating a female was lying on the ground, bleeding profusely, inside a residence. The woman, identified as Crystal Carmack, was pronounced dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound to the face.

Upon further investigation, it was established that the suspect fled the area before the deputies arrived.

According to three witnesses, a verbal altercation took place between the victim and the suspect, identified as Justine Reed, a 38-year-old woman.

The witnesses described Reed grabbing a gun during the altercation and firing a single shot at Carmack, which struck her in the face.

The witnesses described the gun to be a small black revolver with a wooden-like handle.

Deputies located Reed after a short while and brought her in to be interviewed, where she denied involvement in the incident.

She is currently being held at the Collier County Jail with no bond.

