Family of murdered Fort Myers man seeking answers

A family is seeking answers after a Fort Myers man was found shot multiple times outside his apartment on Oct. 6. The shooting occurred at the Sunterra Apartments along Evans Ave.

The Fort Myers Police Department is still looking for any potential leads on the suspect who killed Jermaine Harrell.

With the suspect still on the run, the family wants answers. They also want the suspect behind bars.

Wiliam Simmons is Harrell’s brother. He said he’s had constant nightmares about the night of the shooting.

“I just heard the gunshots. But when I came this way, I found my brother lying right there,” said Simmons. “I watched him take his last breath when I was doing CPR. No matter how much I want to say it’s a dream, I know it’s not a dream. I see my brother lying on the ground every night.”

Harrell’s brother and his friend Miguel Sepulveda were with Harrell moments before the shooting.

Both of them said Harrell stood out waiting to see an Uber to see his daughters. That’s when authorities said a suspect drove by and shot Jermaine several times.

“I heard it’s anywhere between three to six shots,” said Sepulveda. “I know I heard two consecutive POW POW. It could have been about five to six shots. He’s never out here by himself. The one time that he’s by himself, this happens, it’s strange.”

Simmons and Sepulveda both said Harrell always had a positive spirit and smile that brought joy to those around him.

“I’m missing a part of me,” said Simmons. “He’s the person that made me who I am today. Growing up, it was just us two growing up. We had other siblings, but we were like thick and thin.”

The relationship we had was just a normal brother relationship,” said Sepulveda. “He was just always a good person to be around, good spirit, good heart.”

Now, Harrell’s friends and family memorize him and are asking the suspect who did this to come forward.

“Nobody deserves this,” said Sepulveda. “No family deserves to grieve the way this family is grieving.”

If you have any information on the homicide, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.