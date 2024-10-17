Family of murdered Fort Myers man seeking answers

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A family is seeking answers after a Fort Myers man was found shot multiple times outside his apartment on Oct. 6. The shooting occurred at the Sunterra Apartments along Evans Ave.
Hurricane Milton slammed Charlotte County, much like Hurricane Ian did with Fort Myers Beach.
The School District of Lee County has announced their make-up dates due to days missed from Hurricane Milton.
The refreshing smell of the sea at Laishley Park Marina has been replaced by the thick stench of fuel.
After six years of rocking Southwest Florida, local band Roxx Revolt is setting its’ sights on the nation’s musical mecca: Nashville, Tenn.
Before Hurricane Milton even made landfall, a violent tornado ripped through the community of Matlacha.
A 16-year-old girl is dead, the apparent victim of alleged gang activity in Hendry County she was not involved in.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with its annual “Cops & Goblins” Halloween event in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s golf program is having its best season so far.
After teaming up for 3 TDs in the win over Lely, Immokalee QB Chris Germinal and WR Gilbert Charles are the WINK News Players of the Week.
All eyes are on an area in the gulf for a suspected red tide bloom.
A Punta Gorda homeowner said he saw damage from Hurricane Milton to his home and his boat.
We’re tracking a spike of cases in vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria, after hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Beach Bar, destroyed Sept. 28, 2022, by Hurricane Ian, broke ground Oct. 17 off I Street on Fort Myers Beach, just south of Lani Kai Island Resort.
A family is seeking answers after a Fort Myers man was found shot multiple times outside his apartment on Oct. 6. The shooting occurred at the Sunterra Apartments along Evans Ave.
The Fort Myers Police Department is still looking for any potential leads on the suspect who killed Jermaine Harrell.
With the suspect still on the run, the family wants answers. They also want the suspect behind bars.
Wiliam Simmons is Harrell’s brother. He said he’s had constant nightmares about the night of the shooting.
“I just heard the gunshots. But when I came this way, I found my brother lying right there,” said Simmons. “I watched him take his last breath when I was doing CPR. No matter how much I want to say it’s a dream, I know it’s not a dream. I see my brother lying on the ground every night.”
Harrell’s brother and his friend Miguel Sepulveda were with Harrell moments before the shooting.
Both of them said Harrell stood out waiting to see an Uber to see his daughters. That’s when authorities said a suspect drove by and shot Jermaine several times.
“I heard it’s anywhere between three to six shots,” said Sepulveda. “I know I heard two consecutive POW POW. It could have been about five to six shots. He’s never out here by himself. The one time that he’s by himself, this happens, it’s strange.”
Simmons and Sepulveda both said Harrell always had a positive spirit and smile that brought joy to those around him.
“I’m missing a part of me,” said Simmons. “He’s the person that made me who I am today. Growing up, it was just us two growing up. We had other siblings, but we were like thick and thin.”
The relationship we had was just a normal brother relationship,” said Sepulveda. “He was just always a good person to be around, good spirit, good heart.”
Now, Harrell’s friends and family memorize him and are asking the suspect who did this to come forward.
“Nobody deserves this,” said Sepulveda. “No family deserves to grieve the way this family is grieving.”
If you have any information on the homicide, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.