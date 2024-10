Before Hurricane Milton even made landfall, a violent tornado ripped through the community of Matlacha.

As a result, the damage has left those who make a living on the island unsure of whether their businesses will be able to recover quickly.

Connie Granger, the owner of Barnhill Seafood, said that while her business reopened on Thursday, it wasn’t spared by the storm.

“We did lose our forklift this time. The tornado came through and ripped the power out of the side of the building and damaged some AC units, but we were able to get all that back up and going,” said Granger.

Taking in the sight of neighboring businesses who have not reopened, Granger said she was overcome with emotion.

“We’ve had a tough summer out here on the island. I mean, it’s really been hard on all of us, all the businesses in Matlacha that I’ve talked to said this summer was absolutely one of our worst summers that we’ve had,” said Granger.

A third-generation Pine Isander, Granger and her business have weathered many storms. As she plans her return to island life, Granger hopes others will come back too.

“Just as you guys hear that stuff is open, please don’t be scared to come out and support us. If there’s a little bit of traffic, we would be over the moon, grateful,” said Granger.