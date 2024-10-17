Milton’s impact on Manasota Key’s future

WINK News
A family is seeking answers after a Fort Myers man was found shot multiple times outside his apartment on Oct. 6. The shooting occurred at the Sunterra Apartments along Evans Ave.
The School District of Lee County has announced their make-up dates due to days missed from Hurricane Milton.
The refreshing smell of the sea at Laishley Park Marina has been replaced by the thick stench of fuel.
After six years of rocking Southwest Florida, local band Roxx Revolt is setting its’ sights on the nation’s musical mecca: Nashville, Tenn.
Before Hurricane Milton even made landfall, a violent tornado ripped through the community of Matlacha.
A 16-year-old girl is dead, the apparent victim of alleged gang activity in Hendry County she was not involved in.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with its annual “Cops & Goblins” Halloween event in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
A woman has been arrested in Collier County after shooting another woman in the face, killing her.
The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s golf program is having its best season so far.
After teaming up for 3 TDs in the win over Lely, Immokalee QB Chris Germinal and WR Gilbert Charles are the WINK News Players of the Week.
All eyes are on an area in the gulf for a suspected red tide bloom.
A Punta Gorda homeowner said he saw damage from Hurricane Milton to his home and his boat.
We’re tracking a spike of cases in vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria, after hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The Beach Bar, destroyed Sept. 28, 2022, by Hurricane Ian, broke ground Oct. 17 off I Street on Fort Myers Beach, just south of Lani Kai Island Resort.
But places like Manasota Key, which has roots as a fishing village filled with cottages, are just now starting to consider the idea that changes need to be made.
Kris Hleuka’s family has a history on Manasota Key. Her grandfather owned the whole street of Sand Dollar Lane when it was just sand. Now, it sorta is again.
“I did not grow up here, but I did come to visit my grandparents, and just driving over here today, going over the bridge, I thought I was going to see that view for the rest of my life,” Hleuka said.
She inherited the place and spent 13 years in paradise with her husband and kids. After hurricanes Helene and Milton, they just can’t do it anymore.
“When you can’t afford the insurance, it’s paradise, but this was never supposed to happen in our lifetime. Who knew a cinder block house was going to fall apart?” Hleuka said.
Hleuka said she’s pretty sure it’s never going to look the same again.
And it likely won’t. Cottages gone, homes and memories washed away, the one-time small fishing village can’t build back the same. The small-town feel is likely history.
“Manasota Key today has very much that old Florida element to it, which is really unique on the Florida West Coast,” said Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein, a historian at Charlotte County Libraries. “But one of the things I think that people, both locals and visitors, love about Manasota Key is that you can go out there, and it doesn’t feel developed.”
Zoebelein recalls a time when people living here fought big development. In the 1950s, around Blind Pass in ’68, they fought against a Holiday Inn around Stump Pass.
“What is interesting about Manasota Key is that it never evolved into more than that. It never became this mass development,” Zoeblein said.
The cottages wiped out by Helene and Milton won’t be able to be built back the same way because of FEMA’s 50% rule. They would likely need to elevate and meet current flood regulations and building codes.