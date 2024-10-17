Less humid, cooler and breezy for your Thursday

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking cooler temperatures as Southwest Florida experiences its first cold front in months.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “High pressure from the north across the eastern portion of the United States has mixed with our lower pressure, causing breezier conditions.”

Thursday

The coolest temperatures since April have been Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy conditions continue, which will help keep temperatures cool for the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday

Gorgeous conditions continue, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s for the Friday morning commute.

Temps remain cooler-than-normal, with highs Friday in the lower to mid-80s.

Pleasant conditions are expected for HS football games on Friday evening.

Saturday

Wake-up temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Saturday afternoon, it will still be breezy and pleasant, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and increasing cloud cover.

The Weather Authority is monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics. The good news is that cold fronts will keep both areas of interest away from Southwest Florida.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure designated as Invest 94L are located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. However, it remains disorganized.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive to slow development as the disturbance moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at around 20 mph, passing near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday and then near the Greater Antilles over the weekend.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.

Showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure.

Some gradual development is possible over the next few days if the system stays over water while moving slowly northwestward toward Central America.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across portions of Central America and southern Mexico late this week and into the weekend.

Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.