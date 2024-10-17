Less humid, cooler and breezy for your Thursday

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking cooler temperatures as Southwest Florida experiences its first cold front in months.
Ja’yhanna Johnson was 16 years old when her life was cut short Friday night by her cousin.
A potential red tide bloom exploded in size and intensity off Florida’s coast, from Clearwater to Venice, and it could impact Southwest Florida.
Parents said they’re concerned, and they feel the district isn’t doing enough to calm their concerns about The Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary. On Wednesday, the district said there is still no timeline for students returning to their regular schools. Parents said that the answer was not good enough. Some parents said they […]
St. Michael in Sanibel hopes to reopen to parishioners over the weekend after once again getting hit by a hurricane.
Florida is often called the boating capital of the world, but that brings challenges after hurricanes with boats tossed around and damaged.
The Florida Department of Health has said the water on South Marco Beach is safe to swim in.
As we move forward from Hurricane Milton, some areas are seeing increased efforts in cleanup. Contractors and city vehicles on Fort Myers Beach are helping people take the debris out of their homes. Not only are crews cleaning but those who live here from what I’ve seen are just still going through their homes.
A plastic storage bin washes up like a message in a bottle from Hurricane Milton. Inside the box labeled “Christmas” are antique decorations.
FMPD shared a video of the person of interest on their Facebook page.
Brown, leafless trees are everywhere across Southwest Florida after Hurricane Milton. While you may be tempted to chop yours down, think twice.
A local hero and World War II veteran is marking a huge milestone.
Deputies toured some of Lee County’s barrier islands, like Matlacha and Fort Myers Beach, to better understand the damage they’re facing after Hurricane Milton.
A home for hundreds left in ruins and closed with no idea when it will come back. Here on WINK News, we have brought you the stories of people in nearby communities whose lives have been changed by Hurricane Milton. Now, we turn to the animals in this shelter who are now homeless.
The Florida Everblades made history last season with their third-straight Kelly Cup title. Now, the Everblades are pushing for four in a row.
The Weather Authority is tracking cooler temperatures as Southwest Florida experiences its first cold front in months.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “High pressure from the north across the eastern portion of the United States has mixed with our lower pressure, causing breezier conditions.”
The coolest temperatures since April have been Thursday morning, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Breezy conditions continue, which will help keep temperatures cool for the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Gorgeous conditions continue, with temperatures starting in the mid-60s for the Friday morning commute.
Temps remain cooler-than-normal, with highs Friday in the lower to mid-80s.
Pleasant conditions are expected for HS football games on Friday evening.
Wake-up temperatures will be slightly warmer, in the upper 60s and low 70s.
By Saturday afternoon, it will still be breezy and pleasant, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and increasing cloud cover.
The Weather Authority is monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics. The good news is that cold fronts will keep both areas of interest away from Southwest Florida.
Showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure designated as Invest 94L are located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. However, it remains disorganized.
Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive to slow development as the disturbance moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at around 20 mph, passing near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday and then near the Greater Antilles over the weekend.
Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.
Showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure.
Some gradual development is possible over the next few days if the system stays over water while moving slowly northwestward toward Central America.
Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across portions of Central America and southern Mexico late this week and into the weekend.
Over the next seven days, there is a 20% chance of further development.