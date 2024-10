Immokalee quarterback Chris Germinal is seeing growth in his game during his first season as the starting quarterback.

“I’m starting to pass more. I’m starting to be more a dual threat but like I’m still learning,” Germinal said.

The Indians’ running game has been strong throughout the season, but they wanted to see more from the passing game.

“The game before I had zero targets, zero yards and everything,” wide receiver and defensive back Gilbert Charles. “And coach is trying to draw up plays but they just weren’t open. I said it’s going to come.”

The quarterback-receiver duo stayed late at practice. So the two, who have played together since they were kids, can get their timing correct.

“Those guys definitely have a connection with each other and they have an understanding that in pressure situations they can look to one another to make plays,” Immokalee head coach James Delgado said.

And it was needed against Lely, who put up 90 points the week prior.

“I just had a mission,” Charles said. “Like last year they beat us 68-44 I believe it was bad. It was embarrassing. So I had a mission. And Chris the quarterback told me he’s going to throw it today. I said just throw it to me and I’ll get it.”

Germinal finished the game 10-for-15, 247 yards passing and three touchdowns. All of those touchdowns went to Gilbert, who posted 121 yards receiving on just four receptions.

“They said I couldn’t pass so I showed them what they said I couldn’t do,” Germinal said.

“It just made me more hungry,” Charles said.

That connection plus a rushing touchdown from Germinal and an interception by Charles in the end zone makes these two the WINK News Players of the Week.

“It’s just getting my name out there because I don’t think my name is out there too much,” Germinal said.

“It’s an accomplishment but we got more work to do,” Charles responded.