Harvest Nights Music Festival rescheduled due to Helene, Milton

The 39th annual Oktoberfest is underway, and folks are lining up to get inside and enjoy the festivities. This year’s festival has much to offer.
Lights, camera, action! The annual Naples International Film Festival returns to southwest Florida.
This is your last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo with the family.
Humans weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricane Milton. Vegetation, such as palm trees, felt it, too.
While the cause of the fire is unknown, a Boathouse employee said she saw a fire spark from the backside of the building, below the deck.
The recent storms we’ve experienced have been especially hard to process for children with autism.
Nordstrom Rack celebrated its grand opening Oct. 17 at Bell Tower in south Fort Myers. It did so with dozens of store fans gathered in line for an hour before the opening, with music, dancing and a $1,000 gift card giveaway.
Two men have been arrested in Charlotte County for taking the belongings of residents who evacuated due to Hurricane Milton.
The North Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a house fire that killed two dogs on Hart Drive.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly using a child to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Target.
Lee Department of Transportation announces that all traffic at the Estero Parkway overpass over Interstate 75 will be closed from noon Friday, Nov. 1, until 5 a.m. until Tuesday, Nov. 5. The closure will depend on the weather.
SunSplash Family Water Park offers a new attraction for guests to beat the heat! The latest wave pool is aiming to go live.
After suing the city of Naples, an Aspen, Colorado-based developer’s plans were approved, paving the way for a luxury project of condominiums, boutique retailers and restaurants that will serve as a gateway to downtown.
The Weather Authority is tracking breezier conditions this Friday, along with a chance of stray showers in the forecast.
The Harvest Nights Music Festival, which is being headlined by Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train, has been postponed due to the impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.
The festival was initially supposed to run from Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24.
However, the festival’s organizers, the Charity Pros, announced that the festival will now take place on Jan. 10-12, 2025.
“We sincerely wish everyone the very best in cleaning up and repairing the destruction caused by the storms,” the organization said on Facebook.
The festival will be held at John Jimmie Rodeo Grounds, which is located next to the Seminole Casino in Immokalee. The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns the land.
Most of the original lineup has stayed; however, some bands have been omitted. Glorious Sons and Mac McAnally will no longer be performing. Below is the current lineup.
Train, Don Felder, Terri Clark and the Ben Allen Band.
Def Leppard, Tesla, Casey Bishop W/ Rock Republic and Maiden Cane.
Brad Paisley, Tyler Hubbard, Alana Springsteen, Will Moseley and Jack Blocker.
The organization announced that ticket holders should have received an email at 2 p.m. on Thursday from TicketSales@TicketSearchNA.com for all details. If you did not receive it, check your junk mail or contact them directly by email above.