Harvest Nights Music Festival rescheduled due to Helene, Milton

The Harvest Nights Music Festival, which is being headlined by Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train, has been postponed due to the impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The festival was initially supposed to run from Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24.

However, the festival’s organizers, the Charity Pros, announced that the festival will now take place on Jan. 10-12, 2025.

“We sincerely wish everyone the very best in cleaning up and repairing the destruction caused by the storms,” the organization said on Facebook.

The festival will be held at John Jimmie Rodeo Grounds, which is located next to the Seminole Casino in Immokalee. The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns the land.

Most of the original lineup has stayed; however, some bands have been omitted. Glorious Sons and Mac McAnally will no longer be performing. Below is the current lineup.

Friday

Train, Don Felder, Terri Clark and the Ben Allen Band.

Saturday

Def Leppard, Tesla, Casey Bishop W/ Rock Republic and Maiden Cane.

Sunday

Brad Paisley, Tyler Hubbard, Alana Springsteen, Will Moseley and Jack Blocker.

The organization announced that ticket holders should have received an email at 2 p.m. on Thursday from TicketSales@TicketSearchNA.com for all details. If you did not receive it, check your junk mail or contact them directly by email above.