Palm trees in Fort Myers removed due to storm

The 39th annual Oktoberfest is underway, and folks are lining up to get inside and enjoy the festivities. This year’s festival has much to offer.
Lights, camera, action! The annual Naples International Film Festival returns to southwest Florida.
This is your last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo with the family.
Humans weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricane Milton. Vegetation, such as palm trees, felt it, too.
The Harvest Nights Music Festival, which is being headlined by Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train, has been postponed due to the impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.
While the cause of the fire is unknown, a Boathouse employee said she saw a fire spark from the backside of the building, below the deck.
The recent storms we’ve experienced have been especially hard to process for children with autism.
Nordstrom Rack celebrated its grand opening Oct. 17 at Bell Tower in south Fort Myers. It did so with dozens of store fans gathered in line for an hour before the opening, with music, dancing and a $1,000 gift card giveaway.
Two men have been arrested in Charlotte County for taking the belongings of residents who evacuated due to Hurricane Milton.
The North Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a house fire that killed two dogs on Hart Drive.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly using a child to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Target.
Lee Department of Transportation announces that all traffic at the Estero Parkway overpass over Interstate 75 will be closed from noon Friday, Nov. 1, until 5 a.m. until Tuesday, Nov. 5. The closure will depend on the weather.
SunSplash Family Water Park offers a new attraction for guests to beat the heat! The latest wave pool is aiming to go live.
After suing the city of Naples, an Aspen, Colorado-based developer’s plans were approved, paving the way for a luxury project of condominiums, boutique retailers and restaurants that will serve as a gateway to downtown.
The Weather Authority is tracking breezier conditions this Friday, along with a chance of stray showers in the forecast.
Humans weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricane Milton. Vegetation, such as palm trees, felt it, too. Workers on McGregor Boulevard were seen on Friday removing some of the famous trees lining the road.
We found some workers on McGregor with a crane pulling a palm tree right out of the ground. We asked if this was just another result of Milton, and they told us yes.
“There was an evaluation done right after the hurricane. We determined that there were 14 or 15 trees that needed to be removed due to age, size, the degree of tilt on ’em,” said Bryan San Souci, City of Fort Myers park and recreation worker.
He said their endgame is replacements.
While these palm trees are now dead or too dangerous to stay, Debby Hughes from the estates told us it’s normal.
“It’s always sad to lose a tree or a palm, either one, and they’re gonna, as they get older, they do fall; they’ve had a program to replace them all the time anyway,” Debby Hughes, senior horticulturist at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates.
The last ones that need to go stand temporarily marked with orange string. And the ones that were chopped up are in a lot at the City of Palms Park.
The City of Fort Myers workers told us they are coming back Monday to finish removing the rest of the marked palm trees. We have not gotten word on when the replacements will take root just yet.