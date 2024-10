Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking breezier conditions this Friday, along with a chance of stray showers in the forecast.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “We’re maintaining pleasant temperatures on this Friday with windier along the coast and breezier conditions inland.”

Friday

Another chilly morning in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Afternoon highs still fall below average in the low 80s, and rain chances are low, with only a spot shower possible towards the evening.

Wind speeds average 15 -25 mph, gusting higher than 25 mph—windy on the coast and breezy inland.

Saturday

Breezy conditions continue, similar to Friday, with the strongest winds along the coast.

Low temperatures will likely rebound and start the day in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Highs steadily climb slightly to the mid-80s Saturday afternoon—low-end chances for a stray shower.

Sunday

After a mild morning in the upper 60s – low 70s, highs continue to climb towards the upper 80s.

Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.

Rain chances increase to isolated rain for your Sunday.

The Weather Authority is monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics. Over the next week, no tropical systems will have any local impacts in Southwest Florida.

A poorly defined trough of low pressure designated as Invest 94L is producing disorganized

Shows and thunderstorms extend northward from the northern Leeward Islands for a couple of hundred miles over the adjacent Atlantic waters.

Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at around 20 mph.

It will pass near or just north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday and near Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas on Saturday.

By late this weekend, further development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds.

Over the next seven days, there is a 10% chance of further development.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms continue across the northwestern Caribbean Sea in association with a broad area of low pressure that is gradually becoming better defined to the north of eastern Honduras.

This broad area of low pressure designated as Invest 95L is showing environmental conditions that appear conducive to some additional development over the next day or two, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the system moves inland over Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend.

Over the next seven days, there is a 50% chance of further development.