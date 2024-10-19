Hurricane Oscar forms in the Atlantic

WINK News
The Weather Authority is monitoring Hurricane Oscar, which formed in the Atlantic and is moving toward the southeastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba.
A Collier County man was arrested in connection with an assault that occurred in the River Park East community.
Charlotte County and its communities were hard hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton, and Peace River Wesleyan Church was no exception.
The Weather Authority says temperatures this morning haven’t been as cool as they had been the previous couple of mornings.
Southwest Florida high school football is back in action after Hurricane Milton disrupted things for a week.
When gates at the Suncoast Community Center in North Fort Myers opened Friday afternoon, a line stretched across the property.
Help is on the way for those trying to move forward after Hurricane Milton. Fema has opened a disaster recovery center in Charlotte County.
Some neighbors in Charlotte County were forced to evacuate for Milton hoping their homes would be salvageable. What they didn’t expect were thieves waiting to take advantage and looting what they had left before they returned.
The 39th annual Oktoberfest is underway, and folks are lining up to get inside and enjoy the festivities. This year’s festival has much to offer.
Lights, camera, action! The annual Naples International Film Festival returns to southwest Florida.
This is your last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo with the family.
Humans weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricane Milton. Vegetation, such as palm trees, felt it, too.
The Harvest Nights Music Festival, which is being headlined by Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train, has been postponed due to the impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.
While the cause of the fire is unknown, a Boathouse employee said she saw a fire spark from the backside of the building, below the deck.
The recent storms we’ve experienced have been especially hard to process for children with autism.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. Saturday advisory, Oscar is moving west at around 12 mph, with a slow turn to the west-southwest expected over the next couple of days.
The current maximum sustained winds are around 80 mph.
Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as the southeastern Bahamas and portions of Cuba.
Heavy rainfall is possible in these areas.
WINK News’ chief meteorologist Matt Devitt shared his thoughts on X, assuring us that this won’t be an issue in southwest Florida.
