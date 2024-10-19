WINK News

Hurricane Oscar forms in the Atlantic

The Weather Authority is monitoring Hurricane Oscar, which formed in the Atlantic and is moving toward the southeastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. Saturday advisory, Oscar is moving west at around 12 mph, with a slow turn to the west-southwest expected over the next couple of days.

The current maximum sustained winds are around 80 mph.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as the southeastern Bahamas and portions of Cuba.

Heavy rainfall is possible in these areas.

WINK News’ chief meteorologist Matt Devitt shared his thoughts on X, assuring us that this won’t be an issue in southwest Florida.

https://twitter.com/MattDevittWX/status/1847697850215334269

