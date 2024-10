Early voting kicks off Monday in Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties, with residents still having time to request a mail-in ballot before Election Day.

Voters can find early voting locations and schedules by visiting their county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is October 24. However, if you’re requesting a ballot for a new address, you’ll need to fill out an additional form. You can also contact your county’s Supervisor of Elections office by phone or email to provide the required information.

County officials are already seeing a high volume of mail-in ballots and anticipate a strong voter turnout for the upcoming election.

Concerns have been raised about long wait times during early voting.

Addressing this, Tommy Doyle, Lee County Supervisor of Elections, shared insights from the 2020 election.

“We had 100,000 people vote in early voting in 2020 and only 60,000 on Election Day, so you correlate that to 12 sites for early voting, to 94 sites on Election Day—you don’t have those lines,” Doyle said.

While recent hurricanes Helene and Milton did not change polling locations in Lee or Collier counties, early voting in Charlotte County has been relocated from the Historic Courthouse to the Event Center.