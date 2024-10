Four Collier County students with military ties are getting a boost toward their education.

A local nonprofit, Warrior Homes of Collier, is awarding $5,000 scholarships to help veterans and their families

One of this year’s scholarship recipients is Mark Michel. WINK News reporter Esly David spoke with him to learn more about his story.

Michel immigrated to the United States after he survived the 2010 earthquake that devastated Haiti, claiming more than 200,000 lives.

Inspired by the Navy’s relief efforts in his homeland, he joined the U.S. Navy as a “Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class. You see the people that steer the ship. We do small boat operations, anchoring, and on-the-way replenishment,” he said.

Michel fought in the Persian Gulf War while in the Navy. His focus now is on his education.

The Collier County veteran sees the scholarship as a way to continue giving back and pursue his master’s in Industrial Psychology Studies. The goal is to help veterans who struggle like him.

Michel said, “It was, it was a great honor because I was struggling financially for a while with schooling.”

That’s where Warrior Homes of Collier comes in. Dale Mullin, a Vietnam veteran, founded the nonprofit and said its work is about making a difference.

“Our mission is to help veterans and their families with housing, mental health, and education,” said Mullin.

Mullin understands the struggles many veterans face when they return home—isolation, financial struggles, and the weight of their service.

“Well, it just takes a community; veterans don’t come home to the VA. They come home to communities,” he explained.

This is the third year of the scholarship program; applications for next year open on Nov. 1; for more information, click here.

For more information about the scholarships, including details on how to donate, click here.