The Blue Dog Bar and Grill reopens on Matlacha

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Jeff Keenan has been out of his condo on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.
A family is now able to have closure after a cold case was solved 20 years after it happened.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill on Matlacha has reopened after being damaged by two back-to-back Hurricanes.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners are turning to the trend of adding water filtration systems to protect their plumbing and improve their water quality.
One Charlotte County community is still picking up from Hurricane Milton. The Grove City community is just south of McCall Road.
FGCU power forward Michael Duax went to Peru on a mission trip in the offseason to help give medical care to those in the country.
According to the letter, a number of resources will be offered to students in the affected school.
Could a vitamin supplement help stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? It is a tantalizing proposition and one being studied in SWFL.
The Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for stealing from a Bealls in Fort Myers.
A go bond, or general obligation bond, is a way to raise money from taxpayers for projects that are meant to improve people’s quality of life.
Where there’s passion, there’s big money. Supporters and opponents have spent well over $100 million dollars on amendment three.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit will take place in a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, after being rescheduled due to the approach of Hurricane Milton earlier this month.
The post-Hurricane Ian luxury housing market just set a new standard for pricing with a record-setting deal on Fort Myers Beach.
On Tuesday, a Naples couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud over the course of two years.
Charlotte County reopened several parks, playgrounds and pavilions, giving residents more options for enjoying the outdoors.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill on Matlacha has reopened after being damaged by two back-to-back Hurricanes.
The restaurant was ready to reopen two weeks ago, but then Milton came along, delaying the reopening until Tuesday.
If Hurricane Helene was Mother Nature’s left hook.
“Then Milton came. She gave us a punch in the gut, but I told her it was like, ‘If you’re gonna knock us out, you gotta do a lot better than that,'” said Jesse Tincher owner of the Blue Dog Bar and Grill.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill knows a thing or two about resilience.
“We’re reopening for the fourth or fifth time. I think I’ve lost track of how many times after how many storms and other things going on,” said Tincher.
WINK News reporter Amy Galo first met Tincher after Hurricane Helene.
“There was a little over two feet of water, about two and a half feet,” said Tincher. “We lost all the refrigeration equipment.”
He quickly ordered new equipment and the place was ready to reopen until Mother Nature delivered that gut punch.
“I was telling everybody, it’s like, whoever made her mad, go apologize, like, right now, so she, like, just leave us alone for a little bit,” said Tincher.
Luckily, the Blue Dog was ready for Milton.
“We were able to save all of our equipment, refrigeration units, things like that. We put them up on cinder blocks, which I highly recommend,” said Tincher.
And after some cleaning, they’re now ready for you.
“I was out here all the time asking ‘When you’re going to reopen?’ and now it’s “If you’re going to reopen,’ but they continue to reopen, which is a great thing,” said Cape Coral resident Hal Bryan.