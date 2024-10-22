Boat stuck in Grove City backyard after Hurricane Milton

WINK News
Jeff Keenan has been out of his condo on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.
A family is now able to have closure after a cold case was solved 20 years after it happened.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill on Matlacha has reopened after being damaged by two back-to-back Hurricanes.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners are turning to the trend of adding water filtration systems to protect their plumbing and improve their water quality.
One Charlotte County community is still picking up from Hurricane Milton. The Grove City community is just south of McCall Road.
FGCU power forward Michael Duax went to Peru on a mission trip in the offseason to help give medical care to those in the country.
According to the letter, a number of resources will be offered to students in the affected school.
Could a vitamin supplement help stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? It is a tantalizing proposition and one being studied in SWFL.
The Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for stealing from a Bealls in Fort Myers.
A go bond, or general obligation bond, is a way to raise money from taxpayers for projects that are meant to improve people’s quality of life.
Where there’s passion, there’s big money. Supporters and opponents have spent well over $100 million dollars on amendment three.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit will take place in a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, after being rescheduled due to the approach of Hurricane Milton earlier this month.
The post-Hurricane Ian luxury housing market just set a new standard for pricing with a record-setting deal on Fort Myers Beach.
On Tuesday, a Naples couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud over the course of two years.
Charlotte County reopened several parks, playgrounds and pavilions, giving residents more options for enjoying the outdoors.
While some people deal with power problems after Hurricane Milton, others still have major issues with boats.
Steve Hannah, a Charlotte County homeowner, said his boat broke free during Milton and wound up in his neighbor’s backyard.
“Emotionally, there’s just, it’s, it’s almost indescribable,” said Hannah.
After taking a couple of years to rebuild from Hurricane Ian, he came back to his home destroyed again, and his boat in someone else’s yard.
“At that point, it was like, I’ve always wondered what it’d be like to fight Mike Tyson back in the day, you know, when he’s just peppering you, and you’re like, ‘OK, man, you win.’ But this, this is what it feels like,” said Hannah.
But the house wasn’t his only concern.
“I had a buddy of mine who called me up and said, ‘Man, you’re not gonna believe this, but someone just posted your boat on Facebook,'” said Hannah.
His boat, which broke free from the dock, is now in his neighbor’s yard a few houses down.
“We don’t know how extensive the damage is until we bring it in and get them worked on,’ said Grove City resident Mike Connaughton. “But this boat is sitting on top of the electrical panel that controls both of those lifts, so I can’t even put the boats down in the water to take them somewhere, to get them looked at.”
Florida Fish and Wildlife issued the following statement:
“The FWC will work with vessel owners to get their vessels removed from the water. If officers determine that a vessel has been rendered derelict due to a hurricane, owners will be offered the opportunity to sign a waiver to have it removed at no cost to them.”
FWC noted, however, that if the boat is on land the owner needs to reach out to their county about removal.
In regards to the trash still on the street, Charlotte County now has a progress map up on its website, showing which areas have been cleaned, which are a work in progress, and which ones have not yet started.