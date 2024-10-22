Collier County Public Schools mourns death of student

WINK News
Jeff Keenan has been out of his condo on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.
A family is now able to have closure after a cold case was solved 20 years after it happened.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill on Matlacha has reopened after being damaged by two back-to-back Hurricanes.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners are turning to the trend of adding water filtration systems to protect their plumbing and improve their water quality.
One Charlotte County community is still picking up from Hurricane Milton. The Grove City community is just south of McCall Road.
FGCU power forward Michael Duax went to Peru on a mission trip in the offseason to help give medical care to those in the country.
According to the letter, a number of resources will be offered to students in the affected school.
Could a vitamin supplement help stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? It is a tantalizing proposition and one being studied in SWFL.
The Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for stealing from a Bealls in Fort Myers.
A go bond, or general obligation bond, is a way to raise money from taxpayers for projects that are meant to improve people’s quality of life.
Where there’s passion, there’s big money. Supporters and opponents have spent well over $100 million dollars on amendment three.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit will take place in a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, after being rescheduled due to the approach of Hurricane Milton earlier this month.
The post-Hurricane Ian luxury housing market just set a new standard for pricing with a record-setting deal on Fort Myers Beach.
On Tuesday, a Naples couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud over the course of two years.
Charlotte County reopened several parks, playgrounds and pavilions, giving residents more options for enjoying the outdoors.
On Sunday, a letter was sent out by a Collier County Public Schools principal announcing the death of a student.
The identity of the student, the school where this occurred and the cause of death remain unknown to the public.
“Members of the District Crisis Team and our school counselors will be available to assist students impacted by the loss and will continue to be available as needed,” read the letter.
WINK News reached out to CCPS regarding the death. Their response reads as follows:
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) students. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to their family, friends and all those affected by this tragic loss. CCPS is committed to providing support and resources to our school community during this difficult time.”
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming and on-air for any new developments on this story.