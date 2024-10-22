WINK News

Collier County Public Schools mourns death of student

Writer: Julianna Perez
Collier County Public Schools (CREDIT: WINK News)

On Sunday, a letter was sent out by a Collier County Public Schools principal announcing the death of a student.

The identity of the student, the school where this occurred and the cause of death remain unknown to the public.

According to the letter, a number of resources will be offered to students in the affected school.

“Members of the District Crisis Team and our school counselors will be available to assist students impacted by the loss and will continue to be available as needed,” read the letter.

WINK News reached out to CCPS regarding the death. Their response reads as follows:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our Collier County Public Schools (CCPS) students. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to their family, friends and all those affected by this tragic loss. CCPS is committed to providing support and resources to our school community during this difficult time.”

