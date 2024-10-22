FGCU basketball player helps treat others during Peru mission trip

WINK News
WINK News
Jeff Keenan has been out of his condo on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.
A family is now able to have closure after a cold case was solved 20 years after it happened.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill on Matlacha has reopened after being damaged by two back-to-back Hurricanes.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners are turning to the trend of adding water filtration systems to protect their plumbing and improve their water quality.
One Charlotte County community is still picking up from Hurricane Milton. The Grove City community is just south of McCall Road.
FGCU power forward Michael Duax went to Peru on a mission trip in the offseason to help give medical care to those in the country.
According to the letter, a number of resources will be offered to students in the affected school.
Could a vitamin supplement help stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? It is a tantalizing proposition and one being studied in SWFL.
The Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for stealing from a Bealls in Fort Myers.
A go bond, or general obligation bond, is a way to raise money from taxpayers for projects that are meant to improve people’s quality of life.
Where there’s passion, there’s big money. Supporters and opponents have spent well over $100 million dollars on amendment three.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit will take place in a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, after being rescheduled due to the approach of Hurricane Milton earlier this month.
The post-Hurricane Ian luxury housing market just set a new standard for pricing with a record-setting deal on Fort Myers Beach.
On Tuesday, a Naples couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud over the course of two years.
Charlotte County reopened several parks, playgrounds and pavilions, giving residents more options for enjoying the outdoors.
Michael Duax is new to the Florida Gulf Coast men’s basketball roster. He transfered to FGCU from Northern Iowa. Duax hasn’t been on campus long, but he’s already bought into the team’s philosophy of “routine of greatness.”
“Every day we did some sort of workout,” Duax recalled. “Then after that it’s just meeting new people cause you’re not just changing basketball teams. You’re changing like everything about your life.”
In an offseason of change, one thing remained the same for Duax, his desire to go into the medical field. That was reaffirmed when Duax went on a mission trip with International Medical Relief.
“We went into the Amazon jungle and set up set up the building we were in the clinic,” Duax recalled. “And we had doctors and dentists and a bunch of different physicians and we just kind of treated patients.”
Duax started by shadowing, but then he shared that, “they actually ran out of translators. They had professional translators. So I kind of turned into the translator for a few doctors. I’m not 100 percent fluent but I was able to get by what they were saying. That was actually better for me than shadowing because I was able to work on my Spanish.”
Duax said the trip was a life changing experience because, “we heard a hundred different God blesses and even one time we were all done and someone asked what’s the cost? So they were expecting a price. But it was a mission trip we did it no price. They started to tear up. They were so appreciative. So when I saw all that appreciation, that’s when I realized that this is why I’m here.”