A school board meeting to discuss damage at the barrier islands’ schools took place on Tuesday in Lee County.

WINK News has reported on parents of Sanibel School students who are frustrated that their children once again have to attend class off the island.

Some parents want answers about bus routes, citing issues with students being stuck on hours-long bus rides.

They went as far as writing a letter to Governor DeSantis for help and attended Tuesday’s school board meeting.

WINK News anchor Annette Montgomery spoke with some of the parents who attended to find out what they hope to receive from the district.

The parents say it’s simple; they just want to know how bad the damage is to their child’s school and a timeline for when students can return.

The school district couldn’t give an answer to the second question, but for the first one, they said, “Inspections revealed damage that must be addressed.”

However, parents said that if these types of emails continue, their children will no longer attend school in Lee County.

For some Sanibel school parents, like the Fields, this isn’t their first rodeo with Lee County Schools, but they’re prepared for it to be their last.

“I would have thought that they would have learned after Ian, but unfortunately, that’s just not the case,” said Jesse Field, the father of two students at the Sanibel School.

“I’m getting the feeling that this is something that we’re going to have to deal with every year if a hurricane comes in. It’s unfortunate because the barrier islands get left behind, and I don’t really understand it,” he said.

After reaching out to the district, the school board and even the mayor and city council, parents went a step further.

“I immediately went to DeSantis because I knew dealing with a school board, same school board from Ian, that if we didn’t say something or do something, or ask our governor for some help, then it won’t get done timely,” said Erin Field, “He built the causeway back in three days. He could probably figure out a couple rooms at Sanibel.”

It’s not just an issue of where these children are going to school but also of the ride there and back.

“Friday, they ended up going out to Sanibel. They never stopped at the bus stop, so then they had to turn around and come back. So both days, they were on the bus for over two hours,” said Cheryl Thompson, grandmother of a Sanibel School student.

The school district of Lee County said the bus stop locations have not changed. However, the regular bus driver has been out sick, and sometimes, there are greater delays when a substitute bus driver is present.

Parents told WINK if this continues, they’ll be bussing their kids to another district.

Parents will be making their voices heard during public comment.