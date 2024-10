Getting the help you need from FEMA. CREDIT: WINK News

Jeff Keenan has been out of his condo on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian made landfall in 2022.

β€œWe incurred an excess of $10 million of damage in our building,” said Keenan.

While he waits to move back in after one storm, Keenan said he is now trying to file FEMA claims for hurricanes Helene and Milton.

β€œThe process is not easy with FEMA,” said Keenan.

Keenan said he’s lucky he can afford to live somewhere else while he’s displaced, as not all of his neighbors can.

β€œTo have help from the government without another frustrating process, it would be much better,” said Keenan.

Willie Nunn, a senior FEMA official brought in as support for Hurricane Milton claims, said the best way to make sure an application is successful is to be as specific as possible.

Nunn advised that applicants should clarify which storm inflicted the damage that the paperwork is submitted for.

β€œWhat is their situation, whether it be power, whether it be had to evacuate, whether they don’t have access to their home. Anything that impacts them for not having a safe, secure sanitary place to stay,” said Nunn.

Nunn said that it is imperative to read any and all correspondence from FEMA.

β€œMake sure they have that nine-digit FEMA number because that brings up their case and gets back into that file,” said Nunn.

Nunn said that FEMA knows not all cases are the same, so if applicants run into any obstacles, they should communicate them with their FEMA representative, who will work to find a solution.

β€œI would say there’s not a one quick fix, but we are looking for ways that we can help to get to that outcome that that survivor needs,” said Nunn.

For information on how to submit a FEMA application, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.