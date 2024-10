Another measure on the November ballot is G.O. bonds.

A go bond, or general obligation bond, is a way to raise money from taxpayers for projects that are meant to improve people’s quality of life.

If the people vote yes, millions will go to improving parks across Fort Myers.

WINK was at Golf View Park in Fort Myers, which was damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Now it just sits here, and it’s just one example of what these go bonds could be used for if approved by voters next month, along with adding more trees and walkways.

As part of the City of Fort Myers’ Parks and Recreation Master Plan, they to expand the City’s parks and recreation amenities through a G.O. Bond.

With funding of up to $75 million, the city plans to move ahead with the planning, design, and construction of improvements in 18 parks and facilities equitably throughout the community over the next 10 years.

According to the city, the plan’s vision is fueled by public input and focused on four goals: revitalize, connect, expand and invest. This plan hopes to ensure that residents and visitors for generations to come can enjoy our natural resources and treasured parks system.

Below are the potential projects if the bond is passed:

City View Playground Pavilion and Walking Path

Golf View Park Building and Pool Reconstruction

Eastwood Villages Park Site (50 acres)

Tarpon Park Development

South Fort Myers Community Park Land (20 acres)

South Fort Myers Community Park – Phase 1 Improvements (10 acres)

Fort Myers Middle School Academy School Park

Billy Bowlegs Park Aesthetics, Comfort, and Connectivity Improvements

Dunbar Park Connectivity Improvements

Shady Oaks Park Aesthetic, Comfort and Connectivity Improvements

Central-Southern Fort Myers Neighborhood Park Land (4 acres)

Central-Southern Fort Myers Neighborhood Park Land Improvements (2 acres)

Central-South Fort Myers Community Park Land (20 acres)

Central-Southern Fort Myers Community Park Land Improvements (10 acres)

Central-Southern Fort Myers Neighborhood Park Land (4 acres)

Central-South Fort Myers Neighborhood Park – Phase 1 Improvements (2 acres)

Central-Southern Fort Myers Neighborhood Park Land (4 acres)

Central-Southern Fort Myers Neighborhood Park – Phase 1 Improvements (2 acres)

