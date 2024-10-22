SWFL homeowners investing in water filtration systems

SWFL homeowners are investing in water filtration systems. CREDIT: WINK News

After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners are turning to the trend of adding water filtration systems to protect their plumbing and improve their water quality.

Like many others in Southwest Florida, Charlotte County resident Mark Rose believes water safety is a priority.

“We have a 4-year-old, and just, we wanted to make sure we were safe,” said Rose.

Their filtration system was installed by Captain Filtration, a water treatment and filtration company owned and operated by Todd and Lauren Buchman.

“A lot of people are allergic to the chlorine and the chemicals in the water. We put in systems to remove the chemicals,” said Todd.

Another concern at the top of residents’ minds is water hardness.

“Hard water is naturally occurring. It’s just dissolved calcium and magnesium in the water,” said Todd.

Dylan Walters, a representative for Spartan Plumbing, said other factors may impact plumbing systems as well.

“Over time, you have sediment and buildup that will occur in fixtures like your water heater, your piping system, your shower and sink cartridges,” said Walters.

As for the Rose family, having a water filtration system is all about peace of mind.

“It’s nice knowing that if our son drinks the water from the tub or wherever, he’ll be fine,” said Rose.

For more information, visit the Water Quality Association website here.