SWFL homeowners investing in water filtration systems

Jeff Keenan has been out of his condo on Fort Myers Beach since Hurricane Ian.
A family is now able to have closure after a cold case was solved 20 years after it happened.
The Blue Dog Bar and Grill on Matlacha has reopened after being damaged by two back-to-back Hurricanes.
After hurricanes Helene and Milton, many homeowners are turning to the trend of adding water filtration systems to protect their plumbing and improve their water quality.
One Charlotte County community is still picking up from Hurricane Milton. The Grove City community is just south of McCall Road.
FGCU power forward Michael Duax went to Peru on a mission trip in the offseason to help give medical care to those in the country.
According to the letter, a number of resources will be offered to students in the affected school.
Could a vitamin supplement help stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease? It is a tantalizing proposition and one being studied in SWFL.
The Southwest Florida CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for stealing from a Bealls in Fort Myers.
A go bond, or general obligation bond, is a way to raise money from taxpayers for projects that are meant to improve people’s quality of life.
Where there’s passion, there’s big money. Supporters and opponents have spent well over $100 million dollars on amendment three.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit will take place in a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, after being rescheduled due to the approach of Hurricane Milton earlier this month.
The post-Hurricane Ian luxury housing market just set a new standard for pricing with a record-setting deal on Fort Myers Beach.
On Tuesday, a Naples couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud over the course of two years.
Charlotte County reopened several parks, playgrounds and pavilions, giving residents more options for enjoying the outdoors.
Like many others in Southwest Florida, Charlotte County resident Mark Rose believes water safety is a priority.
“We have a 4-year-old, and just, we wanted to make sure we were safe,” said Rose.
Their filtration system was installed by Captain Filtration, a water treatment and filtration company owned and operated by Todd and Lauren Buchman.
“A lot of people are allergic to the chlorine and the chemicals in the water. We put in systems to remove the chemicals,” said Todd.
Another concern at the top of residents’ minds is water hardness.
“Hard water is naturally occurring. It’s just dissolved calcium and magnesium in the water,” said Todd.
Dylan Walters, a representative for Spartan Plumbing, said other factors may impact plumbing systems as well.
“Over time, you have sediment and buildup that will occur in fixtures like your water heater, your piping system, your shower and sink cartridges,” said Walters.
As for the Rose family, having a water filtration system is all about peace of mind.
“It’s nice knowing that if our son drinks the water from the tub or wherever, he’ll be fine,” said Rose.
For more information, visit the Water Quality Association website here.