Benjamin, of Collier County, passed away on Saturday, two days after choking on food on his school lunch break at Laurel Oak Elementary School.

911 was called, and the North Collier Fire District responded within minutes.

According to the fundraising page made for the family, Benjamin’s dad talks about how he loved hugs, watching movies, the beach and meeting new dogs.

You can see by just looking at the fundraiser, it really paints a picture of who Benjamin was. One person commented, “We did not know your sweet boy, but this breaks my heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Another person talked about how funny Benjamin was.

Another said, “Benjamin was a happy boy! Always smiling when I saw him out in the neighborhood! God please bless this family! My prayers are with you all! God bless you. He will always be in your hearts forever! God bless you all!”

Those who knew Benjamin have shared on social media that he was such a kind boy and that this news of his passing is shocking.

A church he has been to, St. Agnes Catholic Church, is supporting the family during this time.

The Laurel Oaks Elementary School principal sent parents an email.

It read in part, “Children experiencing the loss of a loved one or friend will often be frightened or overwhelmed by the event. They will most likely be looking to you for emotional strength and guidance.”

The school district said they have emergency response teams, health care services, and devices at all schools.