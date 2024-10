Different crews went to Charlotte County to take part in airplane fire training, which is part of a three-day event that helps firefighters prepare for any situation.

Wednesday was the third day of training, which focused on plane fires.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires the training, but it’s also important because Charlotte County Emergency Services gives other firefighters access they wouldn’t have otherwise.

For example, a team of Bahamian airport firefighters attended the training specifically for this purpose. The Bahamas doesn’t have this kind of plane fire simulator, and when the fires started growing, they were ready.

Flames roared and spread quickly, engulfing the entire plane. It’s a scenario most people would sprint away from, but the firefighters involved in the training marched forward.

They used a fake plane, which was scorching with hot flames. First, they doused the fuel fires, then rinsed off the wing. If this was a real plane fire, people would be on board, so the firefighters’ goal was to give anyone on board a path to safety.

“They approach; they’re going to be looking at the wind, see how it is and push any fire away from the exit, so the passengers can safely exit the airplane,” said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire spokesperson.

Firefighters from the Bahamas joined the training for the first time but attacked the inferno like pros.

However, that’s what Melvin Leary, inspector firefighter for the Bahamas Rescue, expects from this team.

“They are born ready. They are ready to go from day one,” Leary said.

The crew attacked the fire together, trusting each other and pushing through to attack the fire in this valuable training.

“This is the best training for these gentlemen and firefighters in general, to learn the actual tactics on it,” said Sebastian Locurto, training coordinator at Fort Lauderdale International Airport and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

They turned blazing flames into steamy smoke in moments, but then firefighters went inside the plane.

“Searching individual aisles, putting out fires and making sure that everybody comes out safe,” Locurto said.

By the end of the training, crews looked a bit worn out, but it all looked successful. However, training like this can be dangerous, so Sebastian held a deadman switch.

In case something went wrong, he could put the fire out in seconds.

Locurto told us how great this training is but prays they never have to use it.